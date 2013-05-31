BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corp director R. Brad Martin buys 20,000 shares of co's stock on May 26
* Chesapeake Energy director R. Brad Martin reports open market purchase of 20,000 shares of co's stock on May 26 at $5.26/share - SEC filing
LONDON May 31 Johnson & Johnson : * Janssen - incivo gets European commission approval for twice daily dosing for
treatment of genotype-1 chronic hepatitis c virus
ATHENS, May 31 Greece has received interest for hydrocarbons exploration and exploitation in two sites off the island of Crete from a consortium of Exxon Mobil, France's Total and Greece's Hellenic Petroleum , the energy ministry said on Wednesday.