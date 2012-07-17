* Q3 sales slip to $16.48 bln vs $16.69 bln est
* EPS excluding items $1.30 vs. $1.29 view
* Trims 2012 forecast as dollar swings higher
* Shares rise 0.7 percent
By Ransdell Pierson
July 17 Johnson & Johnson reported
lower-than-expected quarterly sales and cut its full-year 2012
profit forecast due to the stronger dollar as its new chief
executive vowed to be disciplined in paring slow-growing
businesses.
The diversified healthcare company in April had raised its
full-year 2012 profit forecast by about 2 cents per share in the
face of a weakening dollar, which raises the value of sales in
overseas markets.
A stronger dollar is especially punishing to companies
like J&J that derive most sales outside the United States.
But J&J on Tuesday switched gears and trimmed its full-year
forecast by 7 to 10 cents per share, citing a turnaround in the
dollar's direction. It now expects $5 to $5.07 per share, little
different from its earnings-per-share profit last year of $5.
In the face of likely flat earnings this year, new J&J Chief
Executive Alex Gorsky said his top goals include a continuing
rebound of the company's prescription drug business and
reintroducing to U.S. drugstores many J&J over-the-counter
medicines that have been recalled in the past three years
because of quality-control lapses. They include various versions
of painkillers Tylenol and Motrin.
"We're firmly focused on remediation of the over-the-counter
business," he said in a two-hour conference call with industry
analysts, referring to ongoing efforts to revamp a Pennsylvania
factory where many of the recalled products were made.
READIES PARING KNIFE
Morningstar analyst Damien Conover said some investors have
been hoping that Gorsky, a former company vice chairman who took
the helm on April 26, will divest some significant
non-pharmaceuticals businesses -- following the lead of rivals
such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc.
But Conover said Gorsky, in the conference call, suggested
he would only be trimming at the edges.
"Gorsky's strategic vision seemed very similar to Bill
Weldon," Conover said, referring to the former J&J CEO. "His
comments suggest he will continue the diversified approach" of
offering a wide array of prescription drugs, medical devices and
consumer products.
Even so, Gorsky suggested he would be open to paring some of
J&J's slower-growing operations or ones that no longer fit the
company's overall business strategy.
"We will be more selective in what areas we'll be or not be
in," he said during the call. "We have to be more decisive going
forward."
J&J said two late-stage trials of the Alzheimer's disease
treatment it is developing with Pfizer, called bapineuzumab,
have been completed and data from them will become available in
September. Eli Lilly and Co is expected in coming months
to unveil results from Phase III trials of its similar
Alzheimer's medicine. Both drugs work by attacking amyloid
protein plaques that build up in the brains of patients with the
memory-robbing disease.
Researchers on Tuesday released favorable data from a far
smaller trial of a different type of Alzheimer's medicine being
developed by Baxter International Inc. In four
Alzheimer's patients taking Baxter's immune system therapy, the
disease was shown to have stabilized for at least three years.
Johnson & Johnson earned $1.41 billion, or 50 cents per
share, in the second quarter. That compared with $2.78 billion,
or $1 per share a year ago. Quarterly sales fell 0.7 percent to
$16.48 billion, shy of Wall Street expectations of $16.69
billion.
Excluding a number of big charges, J&J earned $1.30 per
share in the most recent period. Analysts, on average, expected
$1.29 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
J&J took charges of $2.2 billion in the most recent quarter
related to the writedown of research assets of its Crucell
vaccines business, increased litigation costs related to probes
of how it marketed its Risperdal schizophrenia drug and costs of
its recent acquisition of Swiss medical device maker Synthes.
"When viewed altogether, we see J&J's performance as solid,
and we continue to expect to see a gradual acceleration across
all of the core businesses" through the rest of 2012 and into
2013, Sanford Bernstein analyst Derrick Sung said in a research
note.
J&J's international sales slipped 0.4 percent to $9.11
billion, but would have risen 7.1 percent if not for the
stronger dollar. Domestic sales fell 1.2 percent to $7.36
billion.
Sales in J&J's consumer division, hurt by the continuing
absence of many of its consumer medicines in the United States,
fell 4.6 percent to $3.62 billion.
Pharmaceutical sales rose 0.9 percent to $6.29 billion but
would have grown 5.1 percent if not for the stronger dollar.
Sales were boosted by rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade, HIV
drug Prezista and prostate cancer treatment Zytiga.
Sales of J&J's medical devices and diagnostics slipped 0.1
percent to $6.6 billion.
J&J shares were up 0.7 percent to $68.94 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.