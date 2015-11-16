Nov 16 U.S. regulators have approved an
experimental treatment from Johnson & Johnson that may
offer hope to multiple myeloma patients who have run out of
other options against the blood cancer.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday said it had
approved Darzalex (daratumumab) for patients who had already
undergone at least three prior standard treatments for the
cancer, which affects infection-fighting plasma cells that
reside in the bone marrow.
Darzalex, given as an infusion, is a monoclonal antibody
that works by helping the immune system attack cancer cells. J&J
licensed worldwide rights to the medicine from Danish biotech
company Genmab A/S.
In one 106-patient study, tumors shrank or were no longer
detectable in 29 percent of patients taking Darzalex, and the
benefit lasted for an average of 7.4 months. In a second trial,
involving 42 patients, 36 percent of patients taking the
J&J/Genmab drug saw a partial or complete reduction in tumors.
Researchers said it is the first antibody drug to
demonstrate effectiveness against myeloma without having to be
combined with other medicines.
The most common side effects of the treatment included
fatigue, nausea, back pain, fever and cough.
An estimated 26,850 Americans are expected to be diagnosed
with multiple myeloma in 2015.
All patients eventually become resistant to existing
therapies, which include Takeda's Velcade and Celgene's
Revlimid, as well as newer drugs Kyprolis from Amgen
and Celgene's Pomalyst.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)