Feb 17 Johnson & Johnson said it is recalling about 574,000 bottles of its grape-flavored liquid infant Tylenol in the United States after parents complained about problems with the dosing system.

The recall is the latest in a long series for J&J's consumer division involving Tylenol and other over-the-counter brands for adults and children.

No adverse events have been reported in association with Friday's Tylenol recall, J&J said.