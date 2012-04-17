April 17 Johnson & Johnson reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings but global company
revenue fell slightly on anemic sales of medical devices and
consumer medicines -- businesses that have been hit by costly
recalls in the past two years.
The diversified healthcare company said it earned $3.91
billion, or $1.41 per share, in the first quarter. That compared
with $3.48 billion, or $1.25 per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.37 per share, topping
the average analyst forecast of $1.35 per share, compiled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global company revenue slipped 0.2 percent to $16.14
billion, versus Wall Street expectations of $16.26 billion.