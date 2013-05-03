* Officials say sterilization process not compliant
* J&J says will appeal decision
* Latest in long string of J&J quality problems
May 3 Health officials in India have revoked
Johnson & Johnson's license to make cosmetics at a plant
outside Mumbai after they discovered the company had used an
unauthorized process for sterilizing its baby powder.
J&J said in a statement on Friday that it is in "ongoing
discussions" with Indian regulators.
"We understand their concerns and are diligently working
with them to resolve the issue," Peggy Ballman, a J&J
spokeswoman, said in a statement, adding that there were no
consumer complaints or adverse events reported due to its use of
the process.
An investigation by the Maharashtra Food and Drug
Administration revealed that J&J, at its plant in Mulund, had
used ethylene oxide - a substance used to produce industrial
chemicals and to sterilize medical equipment - to kill bacteria
in its baby powder and had not conducted mandatory tests to make
sure there were no remaining traces in the powder.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, acute exposure to
ethylene oxide can cause lung damage, nausea, vomiting and
cancer.
Ballman said the plant has not been shut down and the
company is appealing the decision. She said the sterilization
process in question was used on a one-time basis on a limited
amount of baby powder. Baby powder is made from corn or talc and
is usually sterilized using steam, she said.
"For a brief time in 2007, we used an alternative
sterilization process," she said.
Ballman was unable to explain why the alternative process
was used but said it is a "widely accepted and safe practice of
sterilization used when making many medical devices and consumer
products and leaves no harmful residue."
"However," she said, "the process was not registered with
the local FDA and they viewed this step as out of compliance."
The news is the latest in a long list of quality control
problems at J&J facilities. Its consumer healthcare division
has, over the past few years, recalled millions of bottles of
over-the-counter products such as Motrin and children's Tylenol.
And it comes just as J&J is seeking to rebuild its image as
a trusted family brand. Last month it launched an ad campaign,
"For All You Love," with a black-and-white video full of babies
and parents, with lines including, "Love is family, love is
life, and for that life, you sacrifice it all."
In her statement, Ballman said the company wants to assure
people that "the baby powder manufactured and sold only in India
was safe and did not pose any health risk at any time."