Jan 28 Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson in an appeal related to the drugmaker's marketing of anti-psychotic drug Risperdal, overturning a case that had gone in favor the state's attorney general.

The ruling said that the Louisiana Attorney General, James Caldwell, failed to prove that Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc, part of J&J, violated state law when it misrepresented through off-label statements the potential risk of side effects of the drug.

The Louisiana case was not part of a broader $2.2 billion settlement that J&J had made last fall with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding marketing practices for the drug.

J&J and the Louisiana AG's office were not immediately available for comment on the court's ruling.