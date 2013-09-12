Sept 11 Johnson & Johnson is voluntarily
recalling one lot of schizophrenia drug Risperdal Consta after
discovering mold during a routine testing process, a company
spokeswoman said, the latest in a string of recalls over the
past two years.
Risperdal Consta is manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceuticals,
a unit of Johnson & Johnson. The company is recalling the drug
from wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies and healthcare
providers.
The medicine is a long-acting form of J&J's Risperdal
anti-psychotic medication, and is used to treat bipolar disorder
and schizophrenia. It is injected, unlike basic Risperdal, which
is a pill.
"We estimate that fewer than 5,000 dose packs remain in the
market considering our current inventory levels and the usage of
this product," spokeswoman Robyn Reed Frenze said in an email to
Reuters. A single lot of Risperdal Consta consists about 70,000
dosage packs.
Frenze said that the risk to patients is considered low, and
"there have been no trends of adverse events of infection
associated with this lot".
The spokeswoman added that the medication is administered to
patients by healthcare professionals only, "and it is important
that patients continue their prescribed treatment".
In the past two years J&J has recalled over-the-counter
drugs, contact lenses, heart devices, and insulin pump
cartridges.