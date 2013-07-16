BRIEF-Points International reports new collaboration with WestJet
* Points International Ltd - announced a new collaboration with WestJet to offer its buy service to WestJet rewards program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 16 Johnson & Johnson reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings as strong sales of prescription drugs and medical devices more than offset anemic growth of its consumer products.
The diversified healthcare company said on Tuesday that it earned $3.8 billion, or $1.33 per share. That compared with $1.41 billion, or 50 cents per share, in the year-earlier period, when J&J took $2.2 billion in charges for the writedown of research assets, litigation expenses and merger-related costs.
Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.48 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.39, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
April 5 Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, citing challenging market conditions in continental Europe, and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.
* Oncomed Pharma-phase 1b study data of tarextumab in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer show changes in ctcs appear to correlate with os outcomes