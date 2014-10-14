GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Futures now pricing in less than 50 pct chance of June rate hike
Oct 14 Johnson & Johnson reported strong quarterly earnings, boosted by surging sales of a new drug for hepatitis C that are expected to evaporate in coming months due to competition from a more potent and convenient combination treatment.
The diversified healthcare company on Tuesday said it earned $4.75 billion, or $1.66 per share, in the third quarter. That compared with $2.98 billion, or $1.04 per share, in the year-earlier period, when J&J took special charges related to legal expenses and merger-related costs.
Company sales rose 5.1 percent to $18.47 billion, topping the average analyst estimate of $18.38 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* Futures now pricing in less than 50 pct chance of June rate hike
April 16 Shares of railroad equipment provider Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp could rise as much as 20 percent as robust growth in the global mass-transit market offsets a recent slump in freight volumes, Barron's said.