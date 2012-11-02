Nov 2 U.S. regulators on Friday approved
expanded use of Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto blood
thinner to treat blood clots in the legs and lungs and to reduce
the risk of such clots recurring after initial treatment.
"Xarelto is the first oral anti-clotting drug approved to
treat and reduce the recurrence of blood clots since the
approval of warfarin 60 years ago," the Food and Drug
Administration said in a release.
The expanded approval will allow doctors to use Xarelto as
an alternative to a widely used injectable treatment called
enoxaparin.
The pill is already approved to reduce the risk of such leg
clots, called deep vein thrombosis, and lung clots, following
knee or hip replacement surgery. It is also already approved to
prevent strokes in patients with an irregular heartbeat called
atrial fibrillation.
The FDA said it granted the expanded approval based on
safety and effectiveness of Xarelto seen in three clinical
trials involving more than 9,000 patients with deep vein
thrombosis or lung clots.
Clots in blood vessels located deep in the leg can break
free and travel to the lungs, where they often cause deadly
blockages.