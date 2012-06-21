WASHINGTON, June 21 Johnson & Johnson
said on Thursday that U.S. regulators have declined to approve a
new use for its Xarelto blood clot preventer to reduce the risk
of heart attacks and strokes in patients with acute coronary
syndrome.
Patients with the condition, referred to as ACS, have had
heart attacks or chest pains that indicate the risk of a heart
attack. Their condition is usually caused by blocked coronary
arteries and an estimated 1 million people a year in the United
States are hospitalized after having an ACS episode.
A panel of outside medical experts to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration last month recommended against approval of
Xarelto for the new indication. The panel said the pill looked
promising, but expressed concern about missing clinical-trial
data and bleeding risks.
Xarelto was approved in the United States late last year to
prevent strokes among patients with an irregular heartbeat
called atrial fibrillation that is most common among the
elderly. It is also approved to reduce risk of blood clots in
the legs and lungs of people who have had knee or hip
replacement surgery.
J&J, which developed the drug in partnership with German
drugmaker Bayer AG, said it is evaluating the FDA's
response, known as a complete response letter.
"We will continue to work with the FDA to fully address
their questions as quickly as possible," said Dr. Paul Burton,
the cardiovascular franchise medical leader at Janssen R&D, the
division of Johnson & Johnson that makes Xarelto.
Xarelto is one of three new medicines that offer potential
advantages over older drugs to prevent strokes and other
dangerous conditions caused by blood clots. Investors have tried
to bet on which of the three will become dominant in a race
between Xarelto, Eliquis from Pfizer Inc and
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, and Pradaxa from private German
drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim.
Pradaxa gained U.S. approval in 2010 for use in atrial
fibrillation, while Eliquis is still under FDA review, with a
decision expected by the end of June.
But Xarelto's rivals failed in treating patients with ACS,
and an approval for those patients would have given Bayer and
J&J a potentially distinct market.