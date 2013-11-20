Nov 20 Johnson Controls Inc : * Announces three-year $3.65 billion share repurchase program; increases

quarterly dividend by 16 percent * Increases regular quarterly dividend by 16 percent to $0.22 per share * Board of directors has approved a $3 billion increase in its share repurchase

program * In addition,co is announcing an $800 million accelerated stock repurchase

agreement * In addition,co is announcing an $800 million accelerated stock repurchase

agreement with Goldman Sachs that will be funded in November 2013