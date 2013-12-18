Dec 18 Johnson Controls Inc forecast
lower 2014 earnings than analysts were expecting as it plans to
buy and sell assets to reduce dependence on the low-margin
automotive sector in favor of its power business.
Shares of Johnson Controls, the largest U.S. auto parts
maker, fell as much as 1.5 percent in early trading on
Wednesday.
Johnson Controls forecast 2014 earnings between $3.15 and
$3.30 per share, below the average analyst estimate of $3.31 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expected revenue of $43.8 billion next
year, slightly below the average analyst estimate of $43.87
billion.
Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls makes car interiors and
batteries as well as heating, cooling and ventilation systems
for buildings.
The company said in October that it would explore strategic
options for its loss-making automotive interiors business to
focus instead on its automotive battery line and power
management systems.
Johnson Controls also sold part of its automotive
electronics business this year to Gentex Corp for about
$700 million.
The company said on Wednesday it aimed to rebalance its
businesses to earn higher valuations and reduce dependence on
the automotive sector.
"This involves expectations of both acquisitions and
divestitures, using rigorous assessments of what are the best
financial cases and where we believe we can win," Chief
Executive Alex Molinaroli said in a statement.
The company gave no further details of the businesses it
might look to sell or acquire. Distinct from the car interiors
and electronics businesses, the company's automotive battery
business is part of its power solutions unit.
Johnson Controls said it expected sales from its power
solutions unit to increase 7-8 percent in 2014.
Sales from its automotive electronics business are expected
to fall 2.5-3 percent in 2014, and sales from its interiors
business are expected to be flat to down 1.5 percent.
Johnson Control shares were trading at $50.57 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.