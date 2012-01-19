Jan 19 Auto-parts supplier Johnson Controls Inc posted quarterly results below expectations, and cut its 2012 earnings forecast citing lower automotive production in Europe and weak aftermarket battery demand.

The U.S.-based company is also assuming an indefinite shutdown of its Shanghai battery plant even as talks with the Chinese government continue.

Johnson Controls now expects 2012 profit of $2.70 to $2.85 a share, down from its earlier forecast of $2.85 to $3 a share.

Its first-quarter net income was $410 million, or 60 cents a share, up from $375 million, or 55 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $10.4 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of 62 cents a share on revenue of $10.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.