April 23 Johnson Controls Inc reported a 59 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its automotive unit.

The net income attributable to Johnson Controls rose to $261 million, or 39 cents per share, for the second quarter ended March 31, from $164 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales in its automotive unit, which makes seats and interior products and is the company's largest business, rose 11 percent in the quarter.

Johnson Controls also makes batteries for passenger vehicles, and heating, ventilation and cooling systems for buildings.

