By Soyoung Kim and Bernie Woodall
NEW YORK, March 6 Johnson Controls Inc
is exploring a potential sale of its automotive electronics
business, but has no "current intention" to sell its automotive
interiors unit, the company said on Wednesday.
Johnson Controls, the largest U.S. auto supplier with sales
of $5.5 billion in car interiors and electronics for fiscal
2012, has grappled with industry-wide pressure on margins, low
vehicle production in Europe and increased competition from
China.
A successful sale of the electronics division would leave
Johnson Controls with four other major business: automotive
seating, automotive interiors, building controls and car
batteries.
Johnson Controls' automotive electronics had sales of $1.4
billion in fiscal 2012, representing a quarter of the revenues
in the company's interiors and electronics division.
Johnson Controls said it has retained JPMorgan to
run the sale process for car electronics. The deal could fetch
more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier
on Wednesday that the diversified conglomerate was looking to
sell its automotive interiors division.
Two of them later corrected the statement, saying they were
referring to the electronics part of the automotive interiors
and electronics segment.
Shares of Johnson Controls closed up 2.6 percent at $32.63
on the New York Stock Exchange.
In October, Johnson Controls separated its car seating from
its interiors and electronics businesses, saying that economic
and competitive characteristics between seating, interiors and
electronics are "increasingly different."
"If you look at those businesses, the business models,
capital intensity, the manufacturing footprint requirements are
very, very different. And we also wanted to bring more focus to
each of those segments," Chief Executive Steve Roell said at
that time.
The diversified manufacturer, along with the rest of the
industry, has been battling to improve poor margins in car
interiors over the past few years. Visteon Corp is also
trying to exit its auto interiors business.
The company's fiscal 2013 year outlook called for
electronics and interiors business margins of between 1.9
percent and 2.1 percent, and its mid-term outlook through 2017
called for those margins to rise to 6 percent to 7 percent.
In comparison, Johnson Controls' power solutions business -
the world's largest provider of advanced batteries for vehicles
- expects margins between 14.6 percent to 14.8 percent in its
2013 fiscal year and improvement in margins by 2 percentage
points in its outlook to 2017.
Its building efficiency business expects 2013 margins of 6.4
percent to 6.5 percent.