LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - Johnson & Johnson, the only company in the world rated Triple A by all three major ratings agencies, is looking to raise its first euro bond in nearly a decade.

The US pharmaceutical and consumer goods company mandated banks on Tuesday for a potential bond offering in the single currency and a transaction could emerge as early as Wednesday, according to investors.

Johnson & Johnson is the latest in a string of US firms that have looked to capitalise on a strong rally in euro credit following the ECB's March announcement of its investment-grade corporate bond buying scheme.

However, with its Aaa/AAA/AAA ratings by Moody's, S&P and Fitch, all with a stable outlook, the issuer will stand out from the crowd.

Microsoft also carries Triple A ratings from Moody's and S&P, but Fitch rates the software giant one notch lower at AA+.

ExxonMobil was the third company to carry Triple A ratings from both Moody's and S&P until very recently. S&P downgraded the oil major to AA+ on April 26, stripping it of its top-tier rating for the first time in almost 70 years.

Moody's still has ExxonMobil at Aaa, but moved its outlook to negative in February, while Fitch does not have a rating on the company.

STRONG DEMAND

European investors have been snapping up reverse Yankee trades in recent weeks with McDonald's attracting 14bn of orders for a 2.5bn three-tranche bond last month.

Low yields have coaxed companies such as FedEx to tap the euro bond market for the first time.

Johnson & Johnson's only outstanding euro bond is a 1bn 4.75% November 2019 note raised in 2007, the last time the company tapped the euro market, according to Thomson Reuters data.

This note essentially offers no yield in the secondary market, bid at 0.022% according to Tradeweb, suggesting it would be possible for the US company to raise a three-year bond at a negative yield if it wished to.

A banker close to the deal said that the company was targeting a longer maturity, suggesting the euro bond market's first negative-yielding corporate deal is not on the cards just yet.

Sanofi and Unilever have both sold deals with 0% coupons and slightly positive yields this year, fuelling speculation over which company will be the first to sell negative-yielding euro debt.

The Swiss franc market has already seen companies sell short-dated bonds at negative yields, with US pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly selling a SFr200m two-year bond at a -0.15% yield on Tuesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank are global coordinators on Johnson & Johnson's deal. They are also active bookrunners, along with Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Robert Smith, additional reporting by Laura Benitez. Editing by Helene Durand and Ian Edmondson)