March 3 Johnson & Johnson said on Friday
that a state court jury in Missouri had returned a verdict in
its favor in the fourth trial to arise out of thousands of
lawsuits alleging the company's talc-based products can increase
the risk of ovarian cancer.
The jury sided with Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by
Tennessee resident Nora Daniels, who alleged that she used J&J
Baby Powder for 36 years and was diagnosed with ovarian cancer
in 2013.
The verdict came after three straight prior jury verdicts in
St. Louis against J&J awarding plaintiffs $195 million. More
than 2,500 lawsuits are pending in state court in St. Louis.
