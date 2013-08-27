Aug 27 Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday that the business heads of its three Chinese operations would start reporting to one chairman there next month in an effort to increase sales in that country.

The diversified healthcare company said Jesse Wu, who has been worldwide chairman of the consumer business, would become chairman of J&J China. Wu will report to J&J Chairman and Chief Executive Alex Gorsky.

The three Chinese operations have been reporting to separate business heads in the United States.

The reorganization comes at a time when pharmaceutical companies are in the spotlight there after the Chinese government began investigating bribery accusations against British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.

A J&J spokesman said that the company's move, while aimed at increasing sales in China, would also add additional oversight to the "whole enterprise" there.

He said that he was unaware of any current investigations of J&J in China by regulators or authorities there.