Oct 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Johnson & Johnson's chemotherapy for specific soft-tissue sarcomas that cannot be removed by surgery or have spread to other parts of the body.

The drug, Yondelis, is designed to fight cancers that occur in the fat cells and in smooth muscle cells. (1.usa.gov/203yH73)

About 12,000 cases of soft-tissue sarcoma were diagnosed in the United States in 2014, the FDA said on Friday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)