Aug 23 GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Johnson &
Johnson's Janssen Biologics said on Thursday they have
begun late-stage trial testing of a new treatment for moderately
active to severely active rheumatoid arthritis.
The trial is evaluating sirukumab, or CNTO 136, a human
anti-interleukin (IL)-6 monoclonal antibody. The Phase III
program comprises two studies.
One, dubbed SIRROUND-T, includes patients whose disease is
active despite anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy. The second,
dubbed SIRROUND-D, includes patients with active rheumatoid
arthritis despite anti-rheumatic drug therapy.
The studies are multi-center, randomized trials that compare
the drug - administered under the skin - with a placebo. Both
are double-blinded, meaning neither the patients nor the
researchers will know which patients will get the real drug and
which the dummy pill.
Sirukumab is an investigational drug that is not approved to
treat any disease anywhere in the world.