Sept 13 Johnson & Johnson on Thursday
said it hired Sandra Peterson to fill the newly created role of
group worldwide chairwoman, overseeing the consent decree at its
troubled manufacturing plants that produce over-the-counter
drugs.
In the position, which will be effective Dec. 1, she will
oversee information technology and the global supply chain in
addition to J&J's vast consumer business, which makes products
including Tylenol, baby shampoo and Band-Aids.
Peterson, 52, will also become a member of the executive
committee, the company said.
She is currently the chairman and chief executive officer of
Bayer AG affiliate Bayer CropScience AG, based in
Europe. She has held her current role at Bayer since 2010.
Previously, she was president and chief executive officer of
Bayer Medical Care and president of Bayer HealthCare AG's
Diabetes Care Division.
Prior to joining Bayer in 2005, Peterson spent 5 years in
leadership roles at Medco Health Solutions.