* Vice Chair Gorsky to take over April 26
* Weldon to remain chairman
* Announcement comes days after latest product recall
By Bill Berkrot and Michele Gershberg
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Johnson & Johnson
Chief Executive William Weldon will step down from his post in
April after a series of recalls called into question the quality
of the healthcare giant's products, from artificial hips to
infant Tylenol.
Weldon, 63, will remain chairman, the company said on
Tuesday. He has held both roles for nearly 10 years, after three
decades spent working his way through the company from his first
job as a sales representative at J&J's McNeil consumer division.
Vice Chairman Alex Gorsky, 51, will become CEO at the next
board meeting on April 26, making him the ninth person to lead
the company since J&J's founding in 1886.
Under Weldon's tenure, J&J expanded a sprawling business
comprising more than 250 companies, from prescription drugmakers
to a medical devices division and units that make personal care
products.
J&J shares are up less than 2 percent since Weldon took over
a decade ago, but have recovered about 14 percent since August
2010 when the company was mired in product recalls.
In the past two years, the company that long prided itself
on a credo of high quality has seen its reputation tarnished by
massive recalls for products that were poorly manufactured or
failed at a higher-than-expected rate.
(For a timeline of the recalls see )
"Gorsky is inheriting a company with a better pharmaceutical
pipeline than it had 5 or 6 years ago," Morgan, Keegan & Co
analyst Jan Wald said. "He is inheriting a consumer division
that's still embroiled in problems and he is getting a medical
device business that he needs to refresh and restructure and get
it to grow again."
"He's got a lot of work to do and it is going to be very
hard to affect anything in the short-term," Wald said.
The quality control problems at J&J's McNeil consumer
healthcare unit -- which makes over-the-counter medicines like
painkillers Tylenol and Motrin -- were deemed so pervasive that
U.S. health regulators took over supervision of three
manufacturing plants in March.
Under a consent decree that the McNeil unit was forced to
enter into, the U.S. government will oversee those errant plants
for at least five years, an independent expert was retained to
inspect manufacturing facilities and the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration can levy fines up to $10 million annually if it
feels the agreement has been violated.
The consumer products recalls cost the company nearly $1
billion in 2010 sales.
Last month, the company said it would take a $3 billion
charge, mostly to cover costs for its recall of metal artificial
hips by its DePuy Orthopedics unit. The company also had to
recall contact lenses, heart devices, such as stents, and
insulin pump cartridges.
The latest trouble came just last Friday, when J&J recalled
the entire U.S. supply -- 574,000 bottles -- of its infant
Tylenol soon after the product had returned to pharmacy shelves.
Weldon was called before Congress in late 2010 to address
the recalls, including an incident in which J&J hired
contractors to pose as customers and buy defective bottles of
Motrin at drugstores rather than alert the general public.
"This was not one of our finer moments," Weldon said at the
time.
TWO-WAY RACE
Gorsky is the latest in a long line of CEOs to come from
within the company, although he left in 2004 for a four-year
stint as Novartis' head of pharmaceuticals in North
America before returning to J&J.
"Any time you change the hand at the tiller, it's liable to
liven things up a bit," said Piper Jaffray analyst Matt Miksic.
Miksic said he does not expect to see great rapid changes,
but added, "resolution of the succession question and an
energized new CEO rising to the challenge is a good thing for
the company."
Gorsky began his J&J career in 1988 as a sales
representative with the Janssen Pharmaceutica unit. In 2001, he
was appointed president of Janssen, and in 2003, Gorsky became
group chairman of Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceuticals business
in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. After returning to the
J&J fold he became global chairman of the Surgical Care Group.
Investors had expected Weldon would be succeeded by Gorsky
or co-Vice Chairman Sheri McCoy, who were promoted to the shared
post in December 2010. McCoy will report to Gorsky and continue
to lead the company's pharmaceuticals and consumer groups.
J&J's planned $21 billion purchase of Swiss medical device
maker Synthes, its largest ever, may have helped tip
the decision in Gorsky's favor, some said.
"Medical devices has now become their biggest division by
sales and earnings and is going to be even bigger when the
Synthes deal closes, and that's obviously Alex Gorsky's
background," said Jeff Jonas, co-portfolio manager for the
Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust, which holds J&J stock.
Jonas said he'd like to see J&J buy back more of its stock
going forward, a move not likely before the company closes on
the Synthes deal. J&J shares were nearly unchanged after the
announcement.
He noted that J&J has new promise with a pipeline of
medicines including blood clot preventer Xarelto, developed with
Bayer AG, and prostate cancer drug Zytiga.
"He's done a good job for most of the business but obviously
the consumer business is sort of a big black eye," Jonas said of
Weldon. "He chose good managers."