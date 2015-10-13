(Adds J&J CFO comments, details on SGLT2 diabetes treatments)
By Ransdell Pierson
Oct 13 Johnson & Johnson said the proven
ability of Eli Lilly and Co's rival Jardiance diabetes
drug to save lives in a large clinical trial is a benefit that
will likely be seen in the entire class of drugs, including
J&J's own approved Invokana treatment.
Dominic Caruso, J&J's chief financial officer, on Tuesday
gave his optimistic view of the new drug class, called SGLT2
inhibitors, during a conference call with industry analysts to
discuss the company's third-quarter earnings.
Lilly last month said that a three-year study showed
Jardiance slashed deaths by 32 percent in patients with type 2
diabetes at risk of heart attack and stroke - a finding that
could make it a mainstay diabetes treatment.
"We do think there's a positive effect to the overall class
as a result of the cardiovascular data that Lilly shared,"
Caruso said.
J&J expects to learn whether Invokana also saves lives by
2017, when it completes its own large cardiovascular 'outcomes'
trial, showing whether its pill also prevents fatal heart
attacks and strokes.
U.S. regulators require drugmakers to conduct large
cardiovascular safety trials for diabetes drugs. The studies,
which take years, are typically started long before the
medicines are actually approved. The safety studies are also
able to determine unexpected benefits of a medicine.
Global sales of Invokana almost doubled in the quarter to
$340 million, making it by far the market leader and putting the
new medicine on track to become a blockbuster product. Invokana
in 2013 became the first approved member of the SGLT2 class in
the United States, followed in 2014 by Jardiance and AstraZeneca
Plc's Farxiga.
The drug class works by increasing excretion of excess blood
sugar from the kidneys. The drugs have also been associated with
slight reductions in blood pressure and body weight, factors
which researchers say could not have alone accounted for the
surprisingly robust survival benefit seen in Jardiance's large
study.
But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May warned that
SGLT2 inhibitors can cause a dangerous buildup of acid in the
bloodstream, called ketoacidosis.
Louise Mehrota, J&J's head of investor relations, said on
the conference call that Invokana sales have grown sharply
despite the FDA warning and that ketoacidosis had only been seen
in about 0.1 percent of patients who took Invokana in late-stage
trials.
