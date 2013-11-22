BRUSSELS Nov 22 EU antitrust regulators are set
to fine drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Novartis
next month for blocking the sale of a cheaper generic
painkiller in the Netherlands, two people familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
"The European Commission is likely to issue a decision next
month," one of the people said.
In its charge sheet sent to the companies in January, the
European Union competition watchdog said the so-called
"pay-for-delay" deal against the generic versions of fentanyl
hurt Dutch consumers and healthcare providers.
Commission spokesman for competition policy, Antoine
Colombani, declined to comment. Johnson & Johnson and Novartis
were not immediately available for comment.