BRUSSELS Nov 22 EU antitrust regulators are set to fine drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Novartis next month for blocking the sale of a cheaper generic painkiller in the Netherlands, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"The European Commission is likely to issue a decision next month," one of the people said.

In its charge sheet sent to the companies in January, the European Union competition watchdog said the so-called "pay-for-delay" deal against the generic versions of fentanyl hurt Dutch consumers and healthcare providers.

Commission spokesman for competition policy, Antoine Colombani, declined to comment. Johnson & Johnson and Novartis were not immediately available for comment.