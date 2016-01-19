Jan 19 Johnson & Johnson said it would reduce its medical device division's global workforce by 4 to 6 percent over the next two years as part of a restructuring within the division.

In connection with its plans, J&J said it expected to record pre-tax restructuring charges of $2 billion to $2.4 billion, of which about $600 million will be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)