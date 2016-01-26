(Adds analyst comment, details on product sales, devices
revamp)
By Ransdell Pierson
Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday
reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by cost
cuts and lower taxes, and gave a 2016 profit outlook slightly
above Wall Street's.
Shares of the diversified healthcare company rose almost 5
percent to $101.18 as investors shrugged off fourth-quarter
sales and a 2016 revenue outlook that were both below analysts'
estimates.
Edward Jones analyst Ashtyn Evans said investors were
cheered by J&J's vow to make more of its medical devices market
leaders and to launch 30 new devices this year, including a new
insulin pump.
"It's an optimistic outlook, but the market is reacting to
that," said Evans, who noted that company devices in recent
quarters have been the company's slowest-growing business.
Device sales fell 3.3 percent to $6.43 billion in the fourth
quarter.
J&J last week said it would cut about 3,000 jobs within the
struggling unit over the next two years to generate annual cost
savings of up to $1 billion and to focus on priority areas like
artificial knees and devices for trauma surgery.
The strong U.S. dollar, which hurts the value of sales
outside the United States, weighed heavily on J&J's fourth
quarter results, and analysts said J&J would probably rely on
more cost cuts in 2016 to meet its profit forecast.
The company said it expects earnings of $6.43 to $6.58 per
share for 2016, excluding special items.
Wall Street analysts forecast earnings of $6.38 per share.
J&J forecast 2016 sales at $70.8 billion to $71.5 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting $71.88 billion.
In a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer
Alex Gorsky said the company was interested in dealmaking within
its main consumer, medical device and pharmaceuticals segments
to boost longer-term results, although it believes valuations of
potential acquisition targets were inflated in 2015.
"We will continue to be very active in the M&A area," Gorsky
said, noting that J&J in recent years had derived about half its
revenue from acquired products.
The company has pursued fairly small "tuck-in" acquisitions
in recent years as some other large healthcare companies struck
big deals, most notably Pfizer Inc's planned $160
billion acquisition of Allergan Inc.
J&J's fourth-quarter sales fell 2.4 percent to $17.81
billion, below the analysts' average estimate of $17.88 billion.
But sales would have risen 4.4 percent if not for the stronger
dollar.
Prescription drug sales rose 0.8 percent to $8.06 billion,
buoyed by demand for arthritis drug Remicade and psoriasis
treatment Stelara.
Sales of consumer brands, which include its Tylenol
painkiller and Neutrogena skin-care products, were hit
especially hard by the stronger dollar, falling 7.9 percent to
$3.32 billion.
Fourth-quarter net income rose about 28 percent to $3.22
billion, or $1.15 per share, from a year earlier, when it took
special charges of about $1.4 billion.
Excluding restructuring charges and other items, J&J earned
$1.44 per share, topping analysts' average estimate of $1.42.
J&J is the first major U.S. drugmaker to announce quarterly
earnings.
Investors on Tuesday also focused on comments from
Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump that the U.S.
Medicare insurance program for the elderly and disabled could
reap huge savings by negotiating with drugmakers.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Jonathan Oatis)