* Canada's largest pension fund CPPIB withholds vote for re-election of bombardier executive chairman pierre beaudoin Further company coverage:
April 14 Johnson & Johnson reported an 8.6 percent fall in quarterly profit as the impact of a strong dollar on overseas revenue offset growing sales of its mainstay older drugs.
The company's net profit fell to $4.32 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the first quarter, from $4.73 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 4.1 percent to $17.37 billion. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Says April sales T$56.87 billion ($1.88 billion) (March T$85.88 billion, April 2016 T$66.84 billion)