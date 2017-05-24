(New throughout, adds names of drugs and other details, comment
from Illinois attorney general, company)
By Nate Raymond
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33
million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it
misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind Tylenol,
Motrin, Benadryl and other over-the-counter drugs that were
eventually recalled.
The settlement, announced by attorneys general for 42 states
and the District of Columbia, resolves claims related to several
products, including children's medicines, that were voluntarily
recalled from 2009 to 2011.
The list includes St. Joseph Aspirin, Sudafed, Pepcid,
Mylanta, Rolaids, Zyrtec, and Zyrtec Eye Drops, the Illinois
attorney general said in a news release.
The company's Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc unit must also
ensure that its marketing and promotional practices do not
unlawfully promote over-the-counter drug products, the attorneys
general said.
The accord followed a string of recalls of millions of
packages of drugs made by J&J's McNeil-PPC Inc unit, now part of
Johnson & Johnson Consumer, over faulty manufacturing.
According to the state attorneys general, McNeil put on the
market batches of drugs that failed to comply with federal
standards and were deemed adulterated as a matter of federal
law.
They claimed that McNeil misrepresented its compliance
federal manufacturing rules and the quality of its
over-the-counter drugs.
"Johnson & Johnson's disregard for proper manufacturing
practices of children's medications was unacceptable," Illinois
Attorney General Lisa Madigan said in a statement.
In a statement, J&J said that its "recalls were
precautionary and not undertaken on the basis of any health or
safety risks to consumers, and we remain committed to providing
consumers with safe and effective over-the-counter medicines."
J&J's McNeil unit previously in 2015 pleaded guilty to
selling liquid medicine contaminated with metal and agreed to
pay $25 million to resolve a U.S. Justice Department
investigation.
