Jan 7 Johnson & Johnson on Thursday said
it licensed rights from a Chinese drugmaker to drugs that spur
the immune system to help fight diseases, which it hopes will
become a key part of a cure for chronic hepatitis B.
The deal, with a unit of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd
that focuses on treatments for liver diseases, gives
J&J exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and sell the
medicines outside China.
Unlike new hepatitis C drugs that boast extremely high cure
rates and short treatment durations, current medicines for the
hepatitis B virus (HBV) can hold it in check but must be taken
for life. If untreated, the virus, which is spread by contact
with infected bodily fluids, can be fatal and is a leading cause
of liver cancer.
Hepatitis B has been difficult to cure because antiviral
medicines that block replication of the virus have proved
insufficient at clearing it from the blood.
J&J and other researchers believe an assault by components
of the immune system will be needed as part of a cure.
The deal with Sino's Chia Tai Tiaqing Pharmaceutical unit
includes an immune-stimulating agent that could potentially be
combined with antiviral drugs J&J acquired when it purchased
Novira Therapeutics in November.
"With the Novira acquisition we have the lead direct
antiviral in the world for HBV," Lawrence Blatt, head of
infectious diseases and vaccines for J&J's Janssen
pharmaceutical unit, said in an interview.
"If we can in the same time we're giving direct antivirals
and blocking (virus) replication, activate the immune system and
wake it up, maybe we can cause patients to clear HBV," Blatt
said.
Hepatitis B is an enormous market and far more prevalent
than hepatitis C, particularly in Asia, with more than 350
million sufferers worldwide compared with about 130 million with
hepatitis C.
"Our aim is to develop a cure for hepatitis B by building
the best internal and external pipeline of promising,
complementary solutions, and advancing them into the clinic as
rapidly as possible," Janssen research chief William Hait said
in a statement.
Several companies are working on hepatitis B treatments,
including Arrowhead Research Corp, Tekmira
Pharmaceuticals, and privately held OnCore Biopharma,
which is led by the scientists who discovered Gilead Sciences'
market-leading hepatitis C treatment.
Blatt said hepatitis B will be much tougher to crack than
hepatitis C. "It's going to get cracked," he said. "There's
enough critical mass right now."
