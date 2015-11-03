Nov 3 A cocktail of Johnson & Johnson's
HIV compound and an experimental drug from ViiV Healthcare met
the main goal of a mid-stage study, becoming the second
combination to do so.
J&J's pharmaceuticals business chairman, Paul Stoffels, said
the company hopes to have the combination on the market by 2020.
The combination of J&J's rilpivirine and ViiV's cabotegravir
showed that it was as good as three pills a day at maintaining
minimal viral levels in HIV-infected patients when given
together every four or eight weeks.
J&J is co-developing this combination with ViiV, which has
GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc and Shionogi &
Co Ltd among its shareholders.
A late-stage study of a second combination, J&J's
rilpivirine and ViiV's dolutegravir, has already begun. The
companies are planning to develop other combinations.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)