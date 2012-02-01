* Says Q3 profit up 34 pct at 104.3 million pounds
* Sales up 22 percent at 649 million pounds
* Says Europe remains challenging, but global car production
stable
LONDON, Feb 1 Johnson Matthey,
the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters for
vehicles, expects second-half profits to be "slightly ahead" of
the first, after a third quarter boosted by Chinese sales and
North American truck sales.
The British speciality chemicals company said on Wednesday
underlying profit before tax rose 34 percent to 104 million
pounds ($165 million) in the quarter, in line with analysts'
expectations despite volatile markets.
That was on the back of a 22 percent rise in sales, as the
group benefited from increased market in share in China after
winning business from a local producer for its pollution-curbing
converters, and a jump in North American truck production.
The news sent its shares up 3.4 percent to 2,120 pence at
0915 GMT, making Johnson Matthey a top gainer in a FTSE index up
1.2 percent, as investors welcomed a beat against the implied
consensus for full-year earnings.
The group said the economic environment in Europe, which
accounts for more than a third of its sales, remained
"challenging", but demand for its products, particularly in
North America, was holding up well.
"It is reasonable to expect a difficult period for their
European catalyst business, which is important because they make
higher revenues on diesel cars, which are big in Europe," Adam
Collins, analyst at Liberum in London said.
"But their (heavy duty diesel) side has gone from next to no
revenues to a meaningful scale - rougly 10 percent of the group
- in the last 18 months. That business is going to continue to
grow because the European and U.S. truck market are
significantly below the previous peak."
Johnson Matthey's key environmental technologies division,
which makes car, truck and speciality cataysts and accounts for
more than 40 percent of profit, saw a 20 percent rise in
third-quarter sales to 461 million pounds "at increased
operating margins".
Johnson Matthey said catalysts for light duty vehicles rose
14 percent, while sales of diesel catalysts for trucks and other
heavy duty vehicles jumped 38 percent, boosted by North America.
An agreement to pass on to customers the price of rare earth
minerals, used in the manufacturing process, should help the
division post a second half well ahead of the first six months,
the group said.
Its precious metal products unit was hit by weaker platinum
group metal prices, and PGM refining intakes in the quarter
dropped, Johnson Matthey sees a recovery as prices improve.
Overall sales for the division ticked 1 percent higher over
the quarter to 138 million pounds and the group said profit grew
"ahead of sales". The unit is expected to see second-half
results slightly ahead of the year-ago period but lower than the
first half.
Fine chemicals, its smallest division, saw sales up 15
percent to 62 million pounds, helped by the sales of a new
active ingredient used in the treatment of drug addiction.
In reaction to media reports that is considering a
yuan-denominated bond, Finance Director Robert MacLeod said a
bond issue in local currency could make sense to "improve the
knowledge of Johnson Matthey in the region" should it need to
raise funds further down the line.
"We have said for some time that Asia, and China in
particular, is an area of potential growth. Regardless of
whether any funding takes place, we are expanding our facilities
in China," he told analysts.