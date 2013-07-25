LONDON, July 25 Catalyst maker Johnson Matthey
said profit rose 8 percent in the first quarter of its
financial year, boosted by stronger sales of catalysts for
trucks, particularly in Europe ahead of new environmental
regulations.
The group said underlying profit before tax came in at 106
million pounds ($162.8 million) in the three months, at the
higher end of analyst expectations. Sales rose 13 percent to 745
million pounds, again stronger than forecast.
Johnson Matthey, the world's largest maker of catalysts that
control vehicle emissions, has been hit by the impact of weaker
metals prices on its division that refines, markets and
distributes platinum - used in catalytic converters - and other
precious metals.
But that has been offset by progress in the division that
makes catalysts for cars, trucks and the chemicals industry. Its
Emission Control Technologies division saw sales up 9 percent,
with heavy duty diesel catalyst sales up 15 percent.
In a statement ahead of its annual shareholder meeting,
Johnson Matthey said it expected a slightly weaker performance
in the second quarter, due to summer shutdowns in the auto
industry, but maintained guidance for the full year.