* Underlying pretax profit up 23 pct at 426 mln stg

* To pay special dividend of 100 pence per share

* Shares rise 6 pct

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, June 7 Johnson Matthey, the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters, proposed its first ever special dividend after posting larger than expected profits fueled by sales of trucks in North America and more diesel cars in Europe.

Shares in Johnson Matthey rose 6 percent as the British specialty chemicals company also said on Thursday it was confident of its long-term propsects and growth.

The company - which makes catalysts to convert toxic engines emissions, sells pharmaceutical ingredients and refines platinum - said its underlying profit before tax, for the year to the end of March, rose 23 percent to 426 million pounds ($659 million).

That was above a consensus analyst estimate of just over 411 million pounds and on the back of a 20 percent rise in revenues, again above expectations, as sales of catalysts outpaced growth in global car and truck production.

Johnson Matthey said its balance sheet, combined with a strong outlook even with uncertainties in Europe and weak precious metals prices, had prompted the group to recommend its first-ever special dividend, of 100 pence per share, on top of a full-year dividend of 55 pence, up 20 percent.

"We feel the company is in good shape and the long-term prospects of the group remain strong," Finance Director Robert MacLeod said, despite the impact of softer prices on its precious metals division.

He said the group had "plenty of firepower" remaining to finance its increased research and development and c apital spending plans, as it moves into new areas and tries to keep up with growing catalyst demand, particularly for trucks.

The group will consolidate its share count after the 212 million pound one-off payout, at a ratio to be announced to shareholders later this month.

Analysts welcomed the special dividend, on top of profit numbers that beat expectations, though some said limited visibility in terms of orders an d nagging worries over Europe hel d back a steeper rise.

"Profit before tax ... was comfortably clear of market projections, but of equal importance was the reasonably positive outlook statement," analyst Charles Pick at Numis said.

Executives told analysts that business since the end of March was "fine", with the exception of weaker precious metals prices, and European carmakers were not stockpiling as they did in 2008, a dev elopment tha t battered the group's catalyst sales when the drop-off in demand eventually hit.

Johnson Matthey shares were up 5.96 percent at 2,328 pence a t around 12 00 G MT, outperforming a 1 . 6 percent rise in the FTSE index.

NEW RULES

Johnson Matthey has been a major beneficiary of rules to tighten car and truck emissions, helping it outpace the market, and it expects to gain even from new carbon emissions rules, which will require not catalysts but improved engines. [ID: nL5E8H6ANO]

"We are not complacent ... We are uncertain exactly what is going to happen in Europe, exactly how many cars are going to be sold, how many petrochemicals plants will be built," MacLeod said.

"But what we do know is that in a few years every new car, every new truck is going to require more Johnson Matthey catalysts fitted, and that gives us tremendous confidence."

Its key environmental technologies division, the unit which makes catalysts for cars and heavy industry and accounts for almost half group profit, saw operating profit rise 29 percent. That was driven by a substantial increase in demand from North America, where haulage companies are replacing their truck fleets after under-investing since the financial crisis began.

Sales of heavy duty diesel catalysts - or diesel catalysts for trucks, an area where Johnson Matthey has a leading position - jumped almost 50 percent, driven by North America.

Catalysts for cars still make up the bulk of the division's sales, however. A 10 percent rise in sales of catalysts for cars outpaced a 2.5 percent rise in global production, despite lower growth in China and a "moribund" market in Europe, thanks to the increase in the proportion of diesel vehicles.

Diesel cars, for which Europe is a key market, require more complex systems to meet European emissions standards, meaning a diesel car represents five times the catalyst value of an equivalent gasoline vehicle.

Johnson Matthey's chemicals business, which has benefited from the increased use of generic products by the healthcare industry, saw operating profit rise 24 percent.

The precious metal products unit, traditionally a key contributor to its bottom line, saw a 16 percent rise in operating profit but the group warned performance could weaken if precious metals prices continue at current levels.