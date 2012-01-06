Jan 6 British laundry firm Johnson Service
Group forecast full-year results marginally below market
expectations, hurt by a shortfall in its drycleaning division,
and said it got a funding boost from its banks for making
acquisitions.
"(This) demonstrates continued support from the three banks
and provides increased headroom to make strategic acquisitions
for the long-term benefit of the business," the company said in
a statement.
Johnson Service, whose banking facilities were set to expire
in April 2013, said it revised its funding to a new 78.5 million
pounds ($121.5 million) facility, running up until May 2015.
According to the data provided by two analysts on Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S, the company is expected to report a full-year
pretax profit of 15.65 million pounds on revenue of 236.85
million pounds.
Although new services and initiatives have been introduced
in the drycleaning segment, tough trading conditions have
limited its progress, the company said.
The company also supplies work wear rentals, linen rental
for hotels catering and corporate hospitality.
Johnson Service shares, which have shed 23 percent of their
value in the last six months, closed at 26.625 pence on Thursday
on the London Stock Exchange.