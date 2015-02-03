(Robert D. Johnston, a history professor at the University of
Illinois at Chicago, is working on a book about the
controversies over vaccination in U.S. history. The opinions
expressed here are his own.)
By Robert D. Johnston
Feb 3 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has
thrown himself head-long into the nation's increasingly
contentious vaccination politics.
Christie told reporters that he and his wife have their own
children vaccinated. But he also expressed sympathy with
families who make different decisions. "Parents need to have
some measure of choice in things as well," Christie argued, "so
that's the balance that the government has to decide."
Christie's staff quickly issued a clarification, making it
clear that "there is no question kids should be vaccinated."
Still, the blustery, straight-talking Jersey politician, who
plays Superman to super storms, continued to insist on the
desirability of "balance" and complexity in government mandates.
That Christie, much talked about as a moderate 2016 GOP
presidential aspirant, should choose to align himself with
anti-vaccination forces might seem strange. The measles outbreak
spreading rapidly outside of Disneyland has brought the wrath of
parents and pundits alike upon those who question vaccination.
Even though agitation against immunization mandates has a long
history, today not vaccinating one's children has come to appear
supremely selfish, if not stupid.
So why is Christie - hardly known for his caution -
cautiously seeking to move beyond the boundaries of
establishment views on science and public health?
The answer may lie, as the satirical journal the Onion
noted, in the 1,110-mile road between Trenton and Des Moines.
Not because Iowa has the lowest immunization rate - though only
eight states and the District of Columbia rank lower - but
because of the continuing conservative shift of Iowa's
Republican Party.
Iowa is the first stop for every presidential campaign. The
state's caucuses wield an oversized influence on the entire
race. So the Hawkeye State's exercise in grass-roots democracy
has helped push GOP politics dramatically to the right.
Consider, evangelical favorite Mike Huckabee won the caucuses in
2008 and stalwart conservative Rick Santorum was the victor in
2012.
Iowans have led rather than followed the trend toward more
conservative politics. Iowa instituted the biggest tax cut in
state history in 2013. The state's new U.S. senator, Joni Ernst,
is a strong advocate of "personhood," which bans most forms of
contraception, and labels President Barack Obama a "dictator."
Representative Steve King is notorious for his anti-immigrant
attitudes - he described a majority of young Latino dreamers as
"drug mules."
Yet King's Iowa Freedom Summit has become a major draw for
all Republicans considering a presidential run or just seeking a
higher profile. The January gathering demonstrated that
strutting one's right-wing extremism has become no vice among
Republican candidates looking to recruit voters in Odebolt or
Orange City.
The rudiments of such conservatism, now generally associated
with the Tea Party - which emerged as a strong political force
only five years ago - actually stretch back through Iowa
history.
First, Iowa corporate meatpacking executives, small business
owners and farmers have a decades-long hostility to many liberal
institutions, including unions. Many now resent the "nanny
state" meddling of federal social programs. But this distaste
for Washington intervention became clear during the New Deal -
when the Midwest emerged as one key center of opposition against
President Franklin D. Roosevelt's expansive government policies.
To be sure, plenty of Iowa residents (particularly those
sturdy farmers) benefit from congressional pork-barrel politics.
Increasingly, though, government programs ranging from Obamacare
to Common Core are viewed as profound infringements on personal
liberty.
Second, conservatism is witnessing a renewed flowering of
its distrust of science. Republicans have traditionally been
strong supporters of medical and other scientific research. Yet
since the mid-20th century, a healthy number of grass-roots
Republicans have come to consider doctors and scientists as
enforcers of a mechanistic and anti-religious worldview that
violates both common sense and American freedom. The roots of
such sentiments, which in some ways stretch back to the 1925
Scopes "Monkey Trial," flourished particularly among the
hard-line anti-communist right of the 1950s and 1960s.
In this narrative, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) calls officials
of the Environmental Protection Agency "locusts," doctors foist
abortions on the citizenry, and scholars in condescendingly
cosmopolitan universities create a false consensus about the
hazards of global warming. For Republican presidential
hopefuls, "I am not a scientist" seems both the description it
is intended to be and a statement of heartland pride.
Iowa wasn't always such a conservative state. Its farmers
contributed substantially to the great agrarian rebellion of the
late 19th century that flowered in the age of the Populists and
William Jennings Bryan during the 1890s. Iowan Henry Wallace,
Roosevelt's vice president during his third term, may have been
the most radically left-leaning person to ever hold that office.
The state's former five-term senator, Tom Harkin, - whom Ernst
succeeded - was a mainstay of prairie liberalism.
And Iowa is by no means purely red today. The state sends
one Democratic representative to Washington, and Obama captured
the state in both 2008 and 2012.
No one, however, is counting on Iowa staying blue in 2016.
This is where Christie's call for more nuanced, complex
government vaccine mandates comes in.
It is difficult to tell what any politician truly believes.
Christie does, though, have a record of being friendly to his
state's vaccine skeptics since at least 2009.
What is easier to recognize is that Christie's concerns
about government overreach and coercion might play very well in
the fertile cornfields of Iowa conservatism - even if vaccine
politics historically have extended well beyond simple
libertarianism to also encompass concerns about vaccine safety,
the power of elites, the sanctity of the family, and the scope
of democracy in a modern scientific world.
What effect will the New Jersey governor's seemingly
inadvertent foray into the swirl of vaccine politics ultimately
have in the Iowa caucuses, or even beyond?
In the 2012 presidential campaign, then-Representative
Michele Bachmann effectively knocked herself out of the race by
linking the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine to mental
retardation while knocking Governor Rick Perry's policy of
mandating HPV vaccines in Texas. Yet hard-line libertarians and
Tea Party favorites (and physicians) Ron and Rand Paul have long
questioned vaccine mandates in a far more expansive manner -
with seemingly little damage to the enthusiasm of their
supporters.
Only time will tell if Christie becomes similarly infected
with a reputation as an anti-science crusader who panders to the
most extreme grass-roots of the Republican Party.
Another scenario is, however, also possible. Christie might
well be lionized - at least in the short term - as a politician
who recognizes a historical fact that might unite Tea Parties
and elitist scholars: Public health measures have always
presented genuine difficulties reconciling the robust personal
liberty Americans expect and the collective safety that is a
crucial part of the promise of scientific medicine.
