BRIEF- Japan Electronic Materials announces change of president
* Says it appoints Kazumasa Okubo as new president to replace Etsuo Kazama, effective in June
June 13 Johnston Press Plc
* Company received valid acceptances in respect of 4,234,141,261 new ordinary shares, representing approximately 92.25 percent of total number of new ordinary shares offered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it appoints Kazumasa Okubo as new president to replace Etsuo Kazama, effective in June
* Says it received patent on April 25, for ADAS controlling method using road recognition and control system