BRIEF-PCL Technologies to issue 1st tranche secured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the first tranche 3-yr secured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, with coupon rate of 0 percent
June 13 Johnston Press Plc :
* Confirms that Panmure Gordon and JP Morgan Cazenove, in their capacity as underwriters, have procured subscribers for remaining 355,748,073 new ordinary shares for which valid acceptances were not received in respect of rights issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to buy additional production facilities including Coating Line and related utility worth 5 billion won