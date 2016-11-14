(Adds background)
Nov 14 Johnston Press Plc, publisher of
the Scotsman, the Yorkshire Post and a string of local
newspapers, said on Monday it was in late-stage talks with
Iliffe Media for the sale of some of its non-core titles.
Johnston Press's shares jumped as much as 14.75 percent on
Monday, making the stock one of the top gainers on the London
Stock Exchange.
The company, which also publishes the "i" newspaper, is
looking to sell some of its assets in East Anglia, the Sunday
Times reported.
Johnston Press publishes the Suffolk Free Press, the
Haverhill Echo, the Newmarket Journal, the Bury Free Press and
the Diss Express in East Anglia.
The publisher declined to comment beyond the statement it
released on Monday.
The newspaper industry has been hammered in recent years as
advertisers have followed readers to online platforms, forcing
print publishers such as Trinity Mirror, and Daily Mail
and General Trust to cut costs drastically.
Johnston Press, which has lost more than 90 percent of its
market value since May 2014, has also been selling off assets to
reduce debt. The company said in July it would sell its Isle of
Man titles to Tindle Newspapers for 4.25 million pounds.
Johnston Press said in its statement that there was no
certainty the talks would lead to a sale.
"This disposal process is ongoing and a further announcement
will be made when appropriate," the company said in a statement.
The publisher recently had its credit facility cut by half
to 12.5 million pounds.
Iliffe News and Media Ltd, a family-owned publisher of
newspapers, magazines and websites, was not available for
comment.
The company distributes its publications in counties
including Hertfordshire, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.
Crystal Amber Fund Ltd, which said in September that
it had raised the stake in Johnston Press to 6.74 percent and
offered to help the company avoid a poor debt restructuring
deal, did not comment on the possible divestiture.
Johnston Press's shares lost some of their early gains and
were trading up 6.67 percent at 1147 GMT.
