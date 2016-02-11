Feb 11 The Scotsman-publisher Johnston Press Plc said it was in late stage talks with Independent Print Ltd to potentially buy London-based newspaper i for 24 million pounds ($34.88 million).

Launched in October 2010 at a cover price of 20 pence by the publisher of 'The Independent', i posted an unaudited carve-out operating profit of 5.2 million pounds for the year ended Sept. 30. ($1 = 0.6880 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)