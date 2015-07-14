UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
July 14 Johnston Press Plc, publisher of "The Scotsman" and "The Yorkshire Post", said it expected its full-year profit to be slightly below market expectations, after advertisers tightened their purse strings during the elections.
Edinburgh-based Johnston Press said its first-half profit would be marginally lower, coupled with a 5 percent fall in revenue for the 26 weeks ended July 4.
First-half advertising revenue is expected to fall 5 percent, with a 5.5 percent fall in circulation revenue.
Around the time of the election, a number of national and local advertisers chose to reduce or delay their spend in both print and online, the company said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.