May 19 Newspaper publisher Johnston Press Plc
posted a mere 0.2 percent rise in revenue for the year
to April 30 and said trading conditions for regional newspapers
in the UK remain challenging.
The publisher of the Yorkshire Post, The Scotsman, and
several regional newspapers said total revenue, excluding i --
the cut-price sister paper of The Independent - was down 12
percent for the period Jan. 1 to April 30.
However, digital advertising revenue held up at 10 percent,
as advertisements followed readers to online platforms.
Johnston has over 200 titles across the country and acquired
"i" for 24 million pounds last year to tap into its growing
circulation revenue and advertising base.
The Edinburgh-based company said circulation volumes of key
daily newspapers, The Scotsman and Yorkshire Post, continue to
improve and the board is encouraged by the improving trends.
