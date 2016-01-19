(Adds details, background)
Jan 19 Publisher Johnston Press Plc said
it would look at selling some assets in a bid to streamline its
business and raise funds for its investment.
The company said it had identified "a number of brands" that
are not part of its long-term future.
Johnston also reported a 7 percent fall in total underlying
revenue for 52 weeks ended Jan. 2.
Digital was the only business that saw a growth in revenue,
while publishing revenue fell 8 percent. Digital accounted for
about 13 percent of total revenue in the 26 weeks ended July 4,
2015.
The company, which handles over 220 publication titles, has
been facing pressure from lesser spending by advertisers during
elections.
Earlier in the month, the Guardian reported that the
Scotsman's publisher was planning job cuts, citing communication
from the group's editor in chief Jeremy Clifford.
In December, the company said it had removed five regional
managing director roles to improve efficiencies.
