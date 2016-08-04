Aug 4 Johnston Press Plc, the publisher
of the Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post, reported a 27 percent
fall in adjusted profit before tax as lower employment, property
and motor classifieds hurt its earnings.
The 190-year-old publication firm's adjusted pretax profit
fell to 12.3 million pounds in the 26 weeks ended July 2, while
revenue fell 9.7 percent to 113.9 million pounds.
The company also said it was too early to assess how
Britain's decision to leave the European Union would affect its
revenues.
Johnston Press said its revenue declined despite a hike in
readership over Brexit and higher circulation from its
acquisition of the i newspaper.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)