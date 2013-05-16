May 16 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Thursday it raised Johnston, Rhode Island's general
obligation bond rating to A from A-minus with a stable outlook.
The upgrade is due to "the town's stronger financial
performance and position reflecting improved financial
management practices," said S&P credit analyst Victor Medeiros.
It also includes Johnston's continuing progress in
implementing cost-containment measures that will improve its
long-term unfunded liabilities, the credit ratings agency said
in a statement.
"The stable outlook reflects the town's ongoing progress
toward improving financial, budget management practices and
reserves," added Medeiros.