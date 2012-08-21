Aug 21 Moody's Investors Service downgraded to
A3 from A2 the long-term rating of Johnston, Rhode Island, on
Tuesday because of continued underfunding of the town's public
pension plan.
The credit rating agency also assigned a negative outlook.
The actions affect $24.5 million of the town's outstanding debt.
The town of nearly 29,000 is expected to face challenges as
it tries to structurally balance its operations and increase
annual payments to police and fire pensions, even as its revenue
remains weak, Moody's said.
Johnston, like dozens of other Rhode Island local
governments, runs its own independent public pension plan for
some of its employees.
And like several other towns, Johnston's plans are
underfunded. Its police pension was funded at just 27.6 percent
at the end of fiscal year 2009, and its fire pension was funded
at 26.8 percent, according to a September report by the state's
auditor general.
However, Moody's said that the town's debt burden is
manageable. Its also has a modestly-sized residential tax base
with average wealth, and has recently reduced its liabilities
for other retirement benefits.