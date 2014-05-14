May 14 Johnston Press Plc :

* Pricing of 225 million stg senior secured notes to be issued by Johnston Press Bond Plc

* Gross proceeds from offering of notes will, when offering is completed, be placed into an escrow account

* Announces pricing of offering on 13 May 2014 of an aggregate of 225 million stg 8.625 pct senior secured notes due 2019 at an issue price of 98 pct