June 23 Johnston Press Plc

* Announces successful completion of its capital refinancing plan (announced on 9 may 2014)

* Gross proceeds of £140.0 million have now been received by company in connection with placing and rights issue

* Gross proceeds of £220.5 million from offering of £225.0 million 8.625% senior secured notes due 2019 at an issue price of 98% have now been released to group from escrow

* All amounts outstanding under existing lending facilities have been prepaid and cancelled in full, private placement notes have been redeemed in full, and new revolving credit facility has become available