Oct 29 Johnston Press Plc :
* Business continues to grow its audience and move closer to
returning to top line growth, with more advertising categories
now showing net growth in period
* Further narrowing of decline in total revenues year on
year from continuing operations, down 3.1 pct in Q3 compared
with 4.3 pct in first half of year
* Advertising revenues down 3.4 pct in Q3, compared to 4.6
pct in first half of year
* Digital revenues delivering strong growth of 19.5 pct in
quarter
* Circulation revenues in quarter declining in line with
trend at 4.7 pct
* Continuing strong growth of Johnston Press' digital
platform positions business for further improvements in 2015
* Board expects trading results for 2014 to be in line with
current market expectations
